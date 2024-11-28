Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Allison Transmission worth $87,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of ALSN opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $912,095. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,219.96. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,067 shares of company stock worth $1,239,319 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

