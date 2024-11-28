Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $82,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 68.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 111,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

