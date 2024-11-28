Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

