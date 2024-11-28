Ambarella, Inc. Announces Strong Financial Results for Q3 Fiscal Year 2025

On November 26, 2024, Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading edge AI semiconductor company, revealed its financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, closing on October 31, 2024. According to the 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company reported substantial growth across various key financial indicators.

The financial highlights for the third quarter included a remarkable revenue of $82.7 million, marking a substantial 63% increase from $50.6 million during the same period in fiscal 2024. For the nine months ending October 31, 2024, the revenue stood at $200.9 million, displaying a noteworthy 15% increase from $174.9 million for the nine months concluding on October 31, 2023.

In terms of the gross margin under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company reported 60.6% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 59.3% for the corresponding period in fiscal 2024. The GAAP net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was reported at $24.1 million, equating to a loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.58, a significant improvement from the GAAP net loss of $41.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, the gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 stood at 62.6%, reflecting consistent performance compared to the corresponding period in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was reported as $4.5 million, translating to earnings per diluted ordinary share of $0.11, showcasing a positive shift from the non-GAAP net loss of $11.2 million for the same period in fiscal 2024.

Looking ahead, Ambarella provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending on January 31, 2025. The company anticipates revenue between $76.0 million and $80.0 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin expectation ranging between 61.5% and 63.0%. Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis are projected to be within $49.0 million and $52.0 million.

Consumers awaiting detailed financial data can access the quarterly conference call scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, where the top executives, including President and CEO Fermi Wang and Chief Financial Officer John Young, will discuss the results.

It’s noteworthy to mention that Ambarella’s products are extensively utilized in human vision and edge AI applications, encompassing various sectors like video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving applications.

Investors and stakeholders can further delve into Ambarella’s strategy and financial positioning by reviewing the full 8-K filing and accompanying financial statements, which are available on the company’s website or the Securities and Exchange Commission’s online portal.

Please be advised that this article provides a concise summary of the information disclosed in Ambarella’s recent 8-K filing and does not entail any recommendations or speculations regarding investment decisions.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

