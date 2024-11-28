Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Shares of AMGN opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen has a 52 week low of $257.80 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after buying an additional 4,446,757 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 6,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,982 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 748,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,657,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,545 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

