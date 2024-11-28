Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $302.00 by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Amgen stock opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amgen has a 1 year low of $257.80 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Amgen by 33,125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after buying an additional 2,486,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 561.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,117,000 after buying an additional 1,306,982 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 9,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,657,183,000 after acquiring an additional 538,545 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

