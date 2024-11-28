ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143,542 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $348.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.86 and a 200 day moving average of $323.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.81 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANSS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.