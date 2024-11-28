Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

