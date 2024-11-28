Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after buying an additional 160,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,393 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 202,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 453,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of APAM opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

