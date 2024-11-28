Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Stock Price

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aclarion Price Performance

Shares of Aclarion stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Aclarion has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.