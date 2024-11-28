Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Sells $17,710,255.92 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 171,064 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $17,710,255.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,895 shares in the company, valued at $65,109,499.35. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Jitendra Mohan sold 173,366 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $19,091,063.92.

On Friday, October 11th, Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $3,349,083.42.

Astera Labs Stock Down 5.6 %

Astera Labs stock opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $113.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $127,268,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.