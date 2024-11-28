Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,099,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,396,678.40. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,945,749.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total transaction of $1,945,988.32.

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total value of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $262.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.71. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $269.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1,089.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 72.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

