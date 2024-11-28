AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AvePoint Stock Down 3.3 %

AVPTW opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. AvePoint has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.56.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

