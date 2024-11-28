Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 124.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,871,000 after buying an additional 1,547,399 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,995,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

