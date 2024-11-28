BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of BellRing Brands worth $76,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,482,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,775,000 after purchasing an additional 402,666 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after acquiring an additional 847,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after acquiring an additional 393,262 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.