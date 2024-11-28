BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 458,591 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

