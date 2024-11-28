BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

BOKF stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

