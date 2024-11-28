Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 11,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 497,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $73.10 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $2,939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,202 shares in the company, valued at $85,336,734.98. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $1,539,245.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,704 shares of company stock worth $10,540,944. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.