BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BrightSpire Capital worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,574,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 557,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $824.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

