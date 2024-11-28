Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.44. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

