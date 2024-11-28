Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,721 shares of company stock valued at $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE CXB opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

