Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.43.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CXB
Insider Activity
Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.9 %
TSE CXB opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.08.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.