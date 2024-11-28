Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS CBOE opened at $218.14 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.