Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 11,528 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 17,683.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 468,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

NYSE ED opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

