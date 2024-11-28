Cerity Partners LLC Buys 10,412 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $1,190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RCL opened at $241.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $245.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

