Cerity Partners LLC Buys 21,237 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,045,000 after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

