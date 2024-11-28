Cerity Partners LLC Buys 24,727 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $72.09 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

