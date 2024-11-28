Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,975 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJUN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of BATS BJUN opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

