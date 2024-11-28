Cerity Partners LLC Buys 700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after buying an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.