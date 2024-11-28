Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,785.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,609.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,589.29.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

