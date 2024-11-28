Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.43 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

