Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Raelipskie Partnership grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 148,410 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $113.98 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

