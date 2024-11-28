Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $195.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $196.18. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

