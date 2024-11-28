Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.84 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

