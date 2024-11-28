Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,677,000 after buying an additional 3,640,060 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 849,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after purchasing an additional 137,348 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 647,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 561,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.87 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

