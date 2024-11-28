Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,095 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Sprinklr worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,900 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its position in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,060.20. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

