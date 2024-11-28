Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $501.03 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.09 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

