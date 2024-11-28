Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $195.31 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.13, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

