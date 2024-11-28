Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $228,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 261,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

