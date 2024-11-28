Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,960 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after purchasing an additional 628,511 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,938,000 after purchasing an additional 600,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 12,318.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,977,000 after buying an additional 526,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snowflake from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $142.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.09.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $173.62 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $715,051.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,196.65. The trade was a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,661 shares of company stock worth $32,004,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

