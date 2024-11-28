Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,665 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Diageo by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 84.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Diageo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DEO opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

