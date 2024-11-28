Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 64,396 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,396 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $55.03 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

