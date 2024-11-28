Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

