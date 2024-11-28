Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.52 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.84.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.03.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

