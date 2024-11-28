Cerity Partners LLC Takes $8.34 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Urban Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 62,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 287.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

