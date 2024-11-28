Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $7.92 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $158.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

