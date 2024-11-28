Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 42,589 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.25% of Carter’s worth $76,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $88.03.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.