Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,506 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Dayforce worth $85,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,340 shares of company stock worth $68,770,223. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $79.87 on Thursday. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 242.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

