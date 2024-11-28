Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 121,810 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Avantor worth $76,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Boston Partners raised its position in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Avantor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,348,000 after acquiring an additional 287,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Avantor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,128,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,624,000 after purchasing an additional 408,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

