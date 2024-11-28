Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 219,081 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of TechnipFMC worth $89,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.51. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

