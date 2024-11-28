Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 879 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $82,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

NYSE:DY opened at $180.67 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $207.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average is $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

